Michigan turns 184, check out how it became a state

The Michigan History Center shares a video of the origin of Michigan
(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan is a state with an amazing history. Did you know that the state once had a battle with Ohio? Or did you know the Upper Peninsula was added as part of a deal that gave Toledo to our southern neighbor? How about the fact that there was once another “Great” Lake?

A good place to start learning about Michigan’s wild history is with it’s origin as a state. In the video below, the Michigan History Center shares how Michigan became a state 184 years ago today.

