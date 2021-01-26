Michigan tops 522,550 coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of January 26, Michigan health officials have reported 1,476 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 79* deaths. The state total now sits at 552,556 cases and 1,476 deaths.

Clinton County reports 4190 cases and 59 deaths.

Eaton County reports 5239 cases and 123 deaths.

Ingham County reports 14123 cases and 245 deaths.

Jackson County reports 8574 cases and 194 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 3347 cases and 67 deaths.

The data is updated daily here.

