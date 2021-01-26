Michigan State Superintendent petitions U.S. Department of Education to waive standardize testing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Education submitted a request to the U.S. Department of Education to waive standardized testing for the second year in a row.

State Superintendent Michael Rice said schools cannot safely administer the tests uniformly due to inconsistent Internet connection and a distracting home environment.

Former U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos granted the waiver for the 2019-20 school year. However, she said the tests would be expected for the 2020-21 year.

She said standardized testing was expected to take place this year. Her reason being she believed the best way to assess students’ needs is through testing.

State Superintendent Rice also agrees to testing- just in a different way. He said they will be doing benchmark tests for as many students as possible to help teachers know how to approach classes moving forward.

President Paula Herbart of the Michigan Education Association released a statement applauding the State Superintendent’s petition.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.