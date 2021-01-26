Advertisement

Major internet outage affecting users from Washington, D.C., to Boston

A major internet outage is affecting users from Washington, D.C., to Boston; a Verizon fiber...
A major internet outage is affecting users from Washington, D.C., to Boston; a Verizon fiber cut was reported.(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Users across the northeast U.S. reported widespread internet outages Tuesday.

Verizon reported a fiber cut in Brooklyn via Twitter, although it’s not clear if that issue is responsible for the entire outage.

According to DownDetector and user reports on Twitter, the problem appears to extend from Washington to Boston, and is affecting internet and cloud providers as well as a number of Google services, Facebook and other major sites.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Federal Trade Commission has been warning about "brushing" scams.
FTC: Beware of packages you didn’t order
Governor Whitmer on new leadership at MDHHS
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19
As the new strain of COVID begins to show its face in Michigan, the University of Michigan has...
Ingham County Health Department warns of inevitable cases of new COVID strain
The Glasgow Police Department will conduct traffic safety checkpoints from Wednesday thru...
Man who held son while running into traffic had 35 outstanding warrants

Latest News

President Joe Biden's latest executive orders focus on relief for COVID-19's economic toll.
Biden to call for end of federally run private prisons
The leaders of the Senate, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
Senate filibuster fight cools for now, but battles ahead
The COVID-19 variant first discovered in the UK possibly has an increased mortality rate.
UK eyes tougher quarantine as virus toll climbs
FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2020 file photo, Tony Blinken, President Joe Biden's nominee for...
Senate confirms Antony Blinken as 71st secretary of state