Jackson man charged with open murder

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka said the defendant has been bound over to Circuit Court.

On June 28, 2020, the Jackson City Police Department responded to the 300 block of E. Euclid Avenue due to a shooting. When they arrived on the scene, the officers found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

Further investigation revealed the defendant shot the victim and the victim later died as a result of the injuries.

29-year-old Blake Nathaniel Curran is charged with Open Murder, which carries a maximum penalty of Life in the Department of Corrections and Felony Firearm, which carries a mandatory 2 years.

A Circuit Court Pretrial date will be scheduled in front of Judge Thomas D. Wilson.

Note: charges are merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

WILX will keep you updated.

