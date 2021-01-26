Jack-knifed tanker leaking propane in Dansville

DANSVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - A tanker carrying propane got in an accident with an SUV in Dansville and started to leak propane.

The accident has caused Dansville Road to shut down to traffic between Diamond Road and Every Road. The SUV is in the ditch and the tanker is in the middle of Dansville Road.

There is a strong smell of propane around the area.

WILX has a team on the scene and will give updates as more information is made available.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.