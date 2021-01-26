Indians Bringing Back Key Player

-CLEVELAND (AP) - A person familiar with the agreement tells The Associated Press that the Cleveland Indians are brining back free agent second baseman César Hernández. The team and Hernández have agreed on a deal that includes a one-year contract for 2021 and club option for 2022. Hernández had a solid season for the Indians in 2020 after he was signed as a free agent following seven years in Philadelphia. He batted .283 in 58 games, led the AL with 20 doubles and played excellent defense, committing just four errors.