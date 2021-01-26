Ice skating rink coming to downtown Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday the Community Foundation announced a synthetic ice skating rink is coming to downtown Lansing as part of a partnership with the City of Lansing.

The rink will be over 3,300 square feet and installation is targeted for early February.

The location of the skating rink will be at City Hall Plaza, at the corner of Capitol Avenue and Michigan Avenue, directly across the street from the Michigan Capitol Building.

Amenities at the rink include colorful lighting on and surrounding the rink, benches, heaters, and more on the plaza next to the rink.

“Our community is hungry for safe things to do outdoors this winter, and this is a perfect way we can help keep families busy and our downtown vibrant for years to come,” Laurie Baumer, executive vice president of the Community Foundation said.

Linda Vail, health officer at the Ingham County Health Department, is comfortable with the rink from a safety perspective, so long as there are no crowds.

The City of Lansing Parks and Recreation Department will maintain the rink and manage its use. It is hoped that skate rental and concessions will be available in the future.

“The City of Lansing is proud to partner with the Community Foundation to install a skating rink with artificial ice right outside of City Hall in downtown Lansing,” said Mayor Schor. “We are continuing to find ways to offer safe, outdoor activities for Lansing residents to enjoy amid the COVID-19 pandemic. I encourage everyone to head downtown and check out the new ice rink when it’s open.”

The rink is expected to be an exciting destination in downtown Lansing every winter. It also hopes to enhance Lansing’s “Silver Bells in the City” parade and festivities that draw 65,000 people every November.

The rink is portable, meaning it can be moved to other locations throughout the city for maximum use and accessibility to residents.

The Community Foundation is seeking financial sponsors to defray costs, who will be recognized on boards around the rink. For sponsorship information, contact Laurie Baumer.

