East Lansing Public Schools discuss possibility of resuming in-person learning

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing School Board is still debating whether or not to resume in-person learning next month.

“They haven’t been able to be normal, social teenagers and so I think they’re just happy to have anything,” said Katie Paris, mother of two East Lansing students.

Although Paris has mixed feelings about sending her kids back to the classroom, she says she trusts the administration’s decision.

“If they feel it’s a good time for the kids to go back, then we’re gonna trust that it is,” she said.

In addition to opening the doors back up to students, East Lansing School District will also provide the option of virtual learning for the rest of the school year.

Paris says she gave her senior and sophomore students the choice to and they both wanted to return.

“Before and after school will be a concern of mine. Um, I think once the teenagers see each other they’re gonna want to get together,” said Paris.

She says she’s grateful that the school district considered her input on the matter as well.

“I know that it’s been a very difficult decision and I don’t take any of it lightly as a parent, so I’ve just been really grateful for the surveys and trying to get parent input and all of that so we’re just very grateful,” said Paris.

She’s not the only person expressing gratitude and faith in the administration’s decision.

East Lansing Mayor Aaron Stephens says while the school board has taken a lot of heat for not resuming in-person learning sooner, he feels that now is the best time to do so.

“You know with vaccine availability being what it is, I’ll grant slower than what some people might have envisioned...We are at a place where on a temporary or optional basis, this is probably something that can be done safely,” said Stephens.

