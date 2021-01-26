Advertisement

Disney revamping Jungle Cruise ride, addressing depictions of indigenous people

Disney Parks' Jungle Cruise rides are getting a revamp, as shown in this concept art.
Disney Parks' Jungle Cruise rides are getting a revamp, as shown in this concept art.(Source: Disney via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Jungle Cruise rides at Disney Parks are getting a modern makeover.

In its Disney Parks Blog, the company said it will preserve the attraction’s storyline, but focus more on respecting diversity – which includes addressing negative depictions of indigenous people.

The changes will take place at both Disneyland and Disney World, with details coming later this year.

Walt Disney himself worked on the Jungle Cruise ride more than 60 years ago.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Federal Trade Commission has been warning about "brushing" scams.
FTC: Beware of packages you didn’t order
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19
Governor Whitmer on new leadership at MDHHS
As the new strain of COVID begins to show its face in Michigan, the University of Michigan has...
Ingham County Health Department warns of inevitable cases of new COVID strain
The Glasgow Police Department will conduct traffic safety checkpoints from Wednesday thru...
Man who held son while running into traffic had 35 outstanding warrants

Latest News

President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
AP sources: Biden to pause oil drilling on public lands
Democrats in the House and the Senate on Tuesday proposed legislation to move the federal...
Senate, House Dems introduce bills to raise minimum wage to $15
If both sides can't come to terms, Democrats may pursue a rare and controversial legislative...
Biden more bullish on vaccines, open to 1.5 million daily shot goal
NexTech Lansing welcomes Marvel Comics illustrator as new art teacher