Can the Boston Marathon Be Run This Year?

Lawrence Cherono, left, of Kenya, runs to the finish line to win the 123rd Boston Marathon in...
Lawrence Cherono, left, of Kenya, runs to the finish line to win the 123rd Boston Marathon in front of Lelisa Desisa, of Ethiopia, right, on Monday, April 15, 2019, in Boston.(AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
-BOSTON (AP)- Race officials say the 125th edition of the Boston Marathon will be held Oct. 11 if road races are allowed to take place under Massachusetts’ COVID-19 restrictions. The Boston Athletic Association says it has “cautious optimism” the event will take place. Last year’s marathon was postponed from April to September and ultimately canceled outright. It marked the first time since 1897 that the world’s oldest and most prestigious annual 26.2-mile race was not run.

