Big Ten Alters MSU Women’s Basketball This Week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten has announced Michigan State’s women’s basketball team will play at Maryland at 4pm on Thursday. It is a return game after the Terrapins beat the Spartans earlier this month in the Breslin Center. The return game was originally scheduled for next month, but has been changed because Michigan State’s two games with Michigan this week were called off. Michigan’s athletic department is in a two week quarantine with Covid issues and those games have not yet been given new makeup dates. Michigan State has a 9-2 season record, 4-2 in the Big Ten.

