Advertisement

American Bistro is celebrating National Meat Week

Learn more about their delicious meatloaf
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -In honor of National Meat Week, Studio 10 stopped by American Bistro in the Eastwood Towne Center to find out more about their delicious meatloaf. Here’s a behind the scenes look at their scratch kitchen. Plus, find out more about the locally or Michigan sourced products they use in many of their menu options. Oh, and do you love hot chocolate? Maybe spiked hot chocolate? They’ve got you covered at American Bistro.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Whitmer on new leadership at MDHHS
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19
The Federal Trade Commission has been warning about "brushing" scams.
FTC: Beware of packages you didn’t order
A synthetic ice skating rink is coming to downtown Lansing.
Ice skating rink coming to downtown Lansing
An SUV collided with a propane tanker on Dansville Road between Mason and Dansville. The tanker...
Tanker hits SUV, leaks diesel fuel on Dansville Road

Latest News

Broad in the winter
MSU Broad Art Museum presents fun and interactive exhibitions for the whole family
Take me home Tuesday
Take Me Home Tuesday: Meet Shubha
mi lotto
Million dollar Mega Millions Winner in Novi, MI Kroger
Brock Fletcher Visits Studio 10
Brock Fletcher says that the housing inventory is very low in the Lansing area