Yankees and Red Sox Make Rare Trade

Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
-NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Yankees made a rare trade with the rival Red Sox, sending struggling reliever Adam Ottavino to Boston along with minor league right-hander Frank German for a player to be named or cash. As part of the trade, the Yankees agreed to send Boston $850,000 on July 1 to cover part of the $8 million owed to Ottavino. He’s a 35-year-old right-hander entering the final season of a $27 million, three-year contract.

