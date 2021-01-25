What do we know about the COVID-19 vaccine and pregnancy

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - COVID-19 makes pregnancy risky, but that doesn’t mean it’s an easy decision if pregnant women should get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I would never forgive myself if I took the risk right now while pregnant taking the risk for my unborn child, making the medical decision that we don’t know how it affects unborn babies, or babies while breastfeeding,” said mother-to-be, Alisha Swanchara.

Swanchara doesn’t feel safe getting the COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant.

“I’ve been advised not to by my healthcare provider. There is just not enough information or testing done on pregnant women,” Swanchara said.

Sparrow OB/GYN LaKeeya Tucker says “the vaccine is safe for pregnant women.”

“It doesn’t actually enter any cells, or change any cells so it’s not going to cause any birth defects, so it is a good time. If you are planning to get pregnant to actually get the vaccine in advance of trying for pregnancy,” Dr. Tucker said.

However, Tucker states it’s not a simple yes-or-no decision that depends on things like underlying conditions that can make COVID more dangerous, and on their lifestyle.

“They need to decide. Are they working in healthcare? Are they working around people who are? Are they coming in contact with COVID?” Dr. Tucker said.

Dr. Tucker hasn’t witnessed any adverse effects on pregnant women who got the vaccine, but says there are risks for those who do not get the vaccine.

“If the mother does get COVID, we talked about pre-term delivery and the things that come from that. You talk about if the mother has decreased oxygenation, a long NICU stay, clotting risks that come along with that, the placenta not functioning as well, so there are all the bad outcomes,” Dr. Tucker said.

This is why some pregnant women are comfortable taking the vaccine.

“I gotta do what’s best to protect myself. They always say you got to fill your cup before you fill others. It’s very true for moms, typically we think to do for the baby first, but this is for the baby first to have a mom and family,” said the expecting mother, Jamie Nyberg.

“It just makes sense that it’s not going to be harmful but that is something that you individually have to feel comfortable about,” Dr. Tucker said.

Dr. Tucker also added if you are allergic to Polysorbate to not get the COVID-19 vaccine.

