Watching Your Wallet: buying a used car

By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re in the market for a new car, you know that a buying used one will certainly save you money.

There is a sweet spot when it comes to buying cars and that’s looking for one that is three years old.

A three-year-old vehicle most likely came off a lease. Many of these cars will sell for 40-percent off the original price, according to our partners at the financial website nerdwallet.

Cars that are seven years or older can have significant discounts because the depreciation curve has pretty much been flattened.

A 2014 Mercedes Benz E-Class Sedan sold for $70,000 new. Now, you can get one for about $20,000.

Warranties are a must. If they don’t offer one, you may want to shop elsewhere.

Be willing to travel to find your car. All-wheel drive vehicles are much cheaper in the South where they don’t have as much winter weather.

Look for cars that haven’t been redesigned in a while as they usually sell for less.

Always look at the history of the vehicle. If it shows it was a rental car and you’re at a dealership, you may want to go to a rental car shop and buy directly. You’re likely to find it cheaper.

You’ll find that information on edmunds.Com.

