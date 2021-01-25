United Airlines to require employees get vaccinated

(WILX) - United Airlines may require all workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The airline’s Chief Executive Officer Scott Kirby reportedly told employees they should expect it to be a mandate He added other companies would also have to get on board with mandatory vaccines.

A United spokeswoman confirmed that the company was “strongly considering” making vaccines compulsory, though it isn’t a policy yet.

“I think the right thing to do is for United Airlines, and for other companies, to require the vaccines and to make them mandatory,” Kirby said. “If others go along and are willing to start to mandate vaccines, you should probably expect United to be amongst the first wave of companies that do it.”

Airlines and their unions have lobbied to move their essential employees up on early vaccine distribution lists.

