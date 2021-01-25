Tyler Holtz: DeWitt state champion and 2020 Mr. Football Nominee

DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - The sixth trip to the football state finals for DeWitt ended up being a successful one. The 2020 Panthers brought it home for the first time in school history against defending state champion River Rouge. A big part of that win was the stellar performance from quarterback Tyler Holtz.

”I knew that this had been coming and I knew that this was the year since I was about 12 years old,” said Holtz, a junior.

If you ask Holtz about winning the state title game, he won’t tell you about himself, but instead the team.

“We all knew we had to bring one home for Coach Zim (Zimmerman) and all the teams before us and set a precedent for all the teams that are coming after us,” said Holtz. “Most importantly, I really think that we played for ourselves out there. We all went through it together and we all knew the potential of our team.”

Becoming a state champion on Saturday just added to the list of his well-deserved accolades this season. He’s the Associated Press Division 3 and 4 Player of the Year, and a top four finalist for the 2020 Mr. Football award. He is the only junior in the competition, and he is the only player from DeWitt to ever be a finalist. But again, he doesn’t want the spotlight to be on himself.

“It’s kind of just been a focus in DeWitt of just the team, the team, the team. So I haven’t really paid much attention to my stats,” said Holtz.

Well, here they are: 39 total touchdowns on the year, 35 in the air and four on the ground, to go along with more than 2,300 yards. The winner of the Mr. Football award is chosen based on six categories: performance throughout season, level of competition, online vote, big game performance, team success, and highly recruited athlete. Holtz already won the online poll with 821,443 votes, already putting his chances of winning at an extra 20%. He sits among three other talented players like Michigan commit Donovan Edwards, Ferris State commit Brady Rose, and Belleville’s Christian Dhue-Reid.

“It’s an honor. Just being in that conversation with them, it’s crazy,” said Holtz. “I never expected that to happen this year.”

It hasn’t sunk in for him yet, but what he does know is his team proved they can do anything after fighting through the adversity of 2020.

“I’d have to watch the state championship a couple more times before I think it’ll actually...,” said Holtz. “I can’t even put it into words still. I don’t even really know how to react.”

The winner for 2020 Mr. Football will be announced some time this week. We will let you know here on WILX.com when it happens.

