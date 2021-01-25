Advertisement

Tips to help you protect your pipes

(KTUU)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Jan. 25, 2021
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - It’s that time of year.

Need to know how to protect one of your greatest home investments? Meridian Township has the answers.

Continue reading to learn more about what you can do to keep your pipes in tip-top shape.

  • Check around the home for areas where water supply lines are located in unheated areas
  • Keep garage doors closed if there are water supply lines in the garage
  • Open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing
  • Let cold water drip from the faucet served by exposed pipes
  • Keep the thermostat set to the same temperature both during the day and at night
  • If you will be going away during cold weather, leave the heat on in your home, set to a temperature no lower than 55° F

Now, in case those pipes get frozen, here’s how to unthaw them:

  • Keep the faucet open
  • Run water through the pipe so it will help melt ice in the pipe
  • Apply heat to the section of pipe using an electric heating pad wrapped around the pipe, an electric hair dryer, a portable space heater or by wrapping pipes with towels soaked in hot water
  • Do not use a blowtorch, kerosene or propane heater, charcoal stove or another open flame device
  • Call a licensed plumber
  • Apply heat until the full water pressure is restored

For all water or sewer emergencies, please call 517-349-0010.

