Spring Training Delay?
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
-UNDATED (AP) - The Cactus League and Arizona community leaders have asked Major League Baseball to delay the start of spring training due to coronavirus concerns just over three weeks before pitchers and catchers are supposed to report. The Cactus League made the request in a letter to Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred obtained by The Associated Press. Arizona is averaging just under 7,000 new coronavirus cases per day.