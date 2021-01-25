Advertisement

Spring Training Delay?

File image
File image(Gray Media)
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-UNDATED (AP) - The Cactus League and Arizona community leaders have asked Major League Baseball to delay the start of spring training due to coronavirus concerns just over three weeks before pitchers and catchers are supposed to report. The Cactus League made the request in a letter to Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred obtained by The Associated Press. Arizona is averaging just under 7,000 new coronavirus cases per day.

Most Read

President Joe Biden has proposed at $15 per hour federal minimum wage
The impact of a $15 minimum wage in Mid-Michigan
Man dies after crashing through frozen lake on snowmobile
As the new strain of COVID begins to show its face in Michigan, the University of Michigan has...
Ingham County Health Department warns of inevitable cases of new COVID strain
Visitors to Ann Arbor retail sites urged to get virus test
Buddies Pub and Grill reacts to dining service restrictions, set to reopen Feb. 1

Latest News

MHSAA begins uphill battle for winter, spring sports
MHSAA begins uphill battle for winter, spring sports
Quarterback Ty Holtz getting his team ready for the game.
Tyler Holtz: DeWitt state champion and 2020 Mr. Football Nominee
Yankees and Red Sox Make Rare Trade
File image
Michigan Moves To Fourth in A-P Weekly Basketball Poll
FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2020, file photo, fans pose below the NHL league logo at a display...
Covid Wipes Out NHL Game