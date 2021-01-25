Sparrow patient receives innovative MRI scan

CARSON CITY, Mich. (WILX) - Sometimes, MRI body scans can make a patient feel claustrophobic. Eric Hagerman of Carson City knows the feeling all too well.

Now, Sparrow Carson Hospital has a Wide-Bore MRI Unit. It’s an innovative unit with an additional six inches of space over a traditional MRI and can accommodate patients of up to 550 pounds or with extra-wide shoulders.

“From the wall of windows brightening up the entire room to the décor, you almost forget you are in a hospital. The MRI technician explained the process and even asked me what music I’d like to listen to during the scan. With the larger, more open tube, I didn’t even need to take a Valium to get through the scan,” said Hagerman.

Sparrow Carson Hospital patient Eric Hagerman and wife Tammy pose with their granddaughters following his successful treatment for back pain using Sparrow Carson’s new Wide-Bore MRI Unit. (Hagerman/Sparrow)

