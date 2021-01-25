Sparrow patient receives innovative MRI scan
CARSON CITY, Mich. (WILX) - Sometimes, MRI body scans can make a patient feel claustrophobic. Eric Hagerman of Carson City knows the feeling all too well.
Now, Sparrow Carson Hospital has a Wide-Bore MRI Unit. It’s an innovative unit with an additional six inches of space over a traditional MRI and can accommodate patients of up to 550 pounds or with extra-wide shoulders.
“From the wall of windows brightening up the entire room to the décor, you almost forget you are in a hospital. The MRI technician explained the process and even asked me what music I’d like to listen to during the scan. With the larger, more open tube, I didn’t even need to take a Valium to get through the scan,” said Hagerman.
