Snow, Wind makes for Messy Tue. AM Commute

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing area, like every part of Michigan, has seen very little in the way of snowfall to this point of the season--coming into the day with only half of its typical winter snow-to-date.

Plenty of powder will be added to the totals over the coming 24 hours.

A broad 3-6″ of snow will blanket the center of our state between tonight and early tomorrow, with snow finally tapering off on Tuesday evening.

Before then, a messy morning commute is expected as 2-4″ will accumulate ahead of and during the travel times, with an additional 1-2″ following in the hours after that.

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories through Tuesday afternoon, and as a result the Weather Authority team has made Tuesday a Weather Alert Day.

Poor road conditions, blowing or drifting snow, gusty winds and reduced visibility are all in play early on Tuesday.

