Snow, Wind makes for Messy Tue. AM Commute

3-6″ of snow expected between tonight and Tuesday afternoon
By Justin Bradford
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing area, like every part of Michigan, has seen very little in the way of snowfall to this point of the season--coming into the day with only half of its typical winter snow-to-date.

Plenty of powder will be added to the totals over the coming 24 hours.

A broad 3-6″ of snow will blanket the center of our state between tonight and early tomorrow, with snow finally tapering off on Tuesday evening.

Before then, a messy morning commute is expected as 2-4″ will accumulate ahead of and during the travel times, with an additional 1-2″ following in the hours after that.

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories through Tuesday afternoon, and as a result the Weather Authority team has made Tuesday a Weather Alert Day.

Poor road conditions, blowing or drifting snow, gusty winds and reduced visibility are all in play early on Tuesday.

Stay with News 10 as the Weather Authority team continues to update the forecast.

