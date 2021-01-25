Parents and high school athletes frustrated with many sports delay

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A group of parents and high school athletes say they’re going to sue the state over the delay in starting winter sports.

They say there’s more to their argument than just kids wanting to play basketball or hockey.

They claim the delay could impact kids’ futures.

They claim the state’s refusal to allow winter sports to begin could cause emotional and financial problems for them down the road.

They want to see the practices and games resume here at Holt and other schools soon.

“It’s the constant up and down. Yes, you can go. No, you can’t. You’ve done everything you’ve been told but we’re still not going to let you,” said Jayme McElvany.

Jayme McElvany and a group of Michigan parents and student-athletes say they’ve had enough with the MDHHS’ decision to continue to postpone contact with high school sports. She claims it’s already hurting kids in our state hoping to earn an athletic scholarship to college.

Everyone else in the country is playing so why should any recruiter look at any athlete from Michigan.

Governor Whitmer says she understands the frustration athletes and their families are feeling but says the spread of the new more-contagious variant of COVID-19 shows we need to be careful before allowing practices and games to resume.

Ultimately, Whitmer says the decision will be based on several data points the Department of Health and Human Services is monitoring.

McElvany has not filed the lawsuit yet. We’ll let you know if she does.

The state is also getting pressure to let the kids play from the superintendent of Detroit schools and from the Competitive Cheer Coaches Association”.

That group wrote an open letter to the governor today.

