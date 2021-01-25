Advertisement

Military transgender ban expected to be lifted this week

Defense Secretary, Lloyd Austin, announced his support for overturning the ban during his confirmation hearing last week.
NBC News
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 6:21 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - President Joe Biden is expected to lift the ban on transgender individuals in the military early this week, possibly as early as Monday.

Former President Donald Trump instituted the ban after announcing it in a 2017 tweet.

Biden’s newly confirmed Defense Secretary, Lloyd Austin, announced his support for overturning the ban during his confirmation hearing last week.

“I support the president’s plan or plan to overturn the ban,” Austin said. “If you’re fit and you’re qualified to serve and you can maintain the standards, you should be allowed to serve.”

The decision comes as Biden plans to shift his focus on equality issues that he believes continue to mar nearly all aspects of American life.

Prior to his inauguration, Biden’s transition team circulated a memo from Ron Klain, now the White House chief of staff, that mapped out Biden’s plan to use his first full week as president “to advance equity and support communities of color and other underserved communities.”

The push to overturn the transgender ban is one of the latest moves of Biden using executive authority in his first days as president to topple Trump’s legacy. Early actions include orders to overturn a Trump administration ban on travelers from several primarily Muslim countries, halt construction of the wall at the U.S.-Mexico border, and embark on an initiative to advance racial equity.

