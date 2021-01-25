Miley Cyrus tapped to perform at Super Bowl LV

(WILX) - Super Bowl Sunday is adding another star to the entertainment list, who is perfect for the biggest party in the USA.

Miley Cyrus is headlining the “Tik-Tok Tailgate” before reigning Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs and the hometown Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick off on Feb. 7.

She will perform for 7,500 vaccinated health care workers who also get free tickets to the big game in Tampa.

The NFL previously announced R&B star The Weeknd will perform the Super Bowl LV Halftime Show.

