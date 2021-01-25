Advertisement

Michigan records over 550,000 COVID-19 cases

(KGNS)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of January 25, Michigan health officials have reported 3,011* new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 35 deaths. The state total now sits at 551,080 cases and 14,326 deaths.

NOTE: This daily case count represents confirmed cases since Saturday, January 23.

Clinton County reports 4,182 cases and 58 deaths.

Eaton County reports 5,199 cases and 122 deaths.

Ingham County reports 14,057 cases and 243 deaths.

Jackson County reports 8,544 cases and 195 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 3,335 cases and 67 deaths.

The data is updated daily here.

