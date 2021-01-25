Michigan Moves To Fourth in A-P Weekly Basketball Poll

-UNDATED (AP) - Gonzaga, Baylor and Villanova remain atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll. The latest Top 25 also saw ninth-ranked Alabama climb to its highest ranking in 14 years. Gonzaga and Baylor have been 1-2 atop all 10 polls this season. The Crimson Tide had the biggest jump by rising nine spots for their highest ranking since January 2007. No. 16 Florida State, No. 24 Oklahoma and No. 25 Louisville were new additions to this week’s poll. Clemson, Oregon and Connecticut fell out of the rankings.