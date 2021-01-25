MHSAA begins uphill battle for winter, spring sports

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It was already a tall task to finish the fall season for Mark Uyl and the Michigan High School Athletic Association.

Now, they have to repeat that process again-twice.

After Saturday’s state final games Uyl said there won’t be any down time.

“We’re meeting with all of our winter coaches association presidents, and it’s time to map strategy to see how we can get winter started ASAP.”

It’s safe to say their pilot program with the state of Michigan was a success: 6,713 student-athletes and coaches across 202 schools were tested over the last month, with only 74 positive tests-a 99.99% negativity rate.

“It’s hard to improve on those numbers,” said Uyl.

Uyl says it will be an uphill battle, but he knows the MHSAA can get the winter (and eventually the spring seasons) up and running.

“We thought all along that winter would be the most challenging season of the three,” he said. “We’ve shown that with these three sports, one being full contact, the other two indoors, indoor contact sports can be done and can be done safely.”

Uyl says he and every winter coach have a big question for the state of Michigan.

“What do the numbers have to look like for those sports to begin? I think all of us deserve that answer, we deserve those numbers, and hopefully we get them very soon,” Uyl said.

Today Governor Gretchen Whitmer said they were going to “watch the numbers.” She gave no timeline for the return of contact sports.

Uyl says he hopes to have a revised schedule for winter sports in the coming days.

Currently the state’s four contact sports-basketball, competitive cheer, hockey, and wrestling--are able to begin contact activities on February 21st.

So far spring sports are starting on schedule.

