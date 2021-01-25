Advertisement

Man who held son while running into traffic had 35 outstanding warrants

Deputies say they used a taser and were able to safely rescue the child.
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARSHALL TWP, Mich. (WILX) - A man from Taylor is behind bars after running from deputies and using his toddler as a hostage.

Around 9:00 p.m. Sunday, Calhoun County Deputies were tipped about a car that was stolen out of Kalamazoo and had been spotted on I-94 in Marshall Township.

When they attempted to stop it, the suspect abruptly stopped, nearly causing a crash with nearby vehicles. The 30-year-old male driver got out and argued with deputies. He then grabbed his three-year-old son from the car and walked into traffic.

The man was found to have 35 outstanding warrants and has been lodged in the Calhoun County Jail. The Sheriff’s office says he could also be connected to a string of recent thefts.

Officers in Kalamazoo County are pursuing charges for the initial vehicle theft.

