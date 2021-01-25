Local educator and student create children’s book on COVID-19

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - Pam Ostrander, a Williamston educator and debut author, recently partnered with a former student, 14- year-old Williamston High School Freshman, Seth Pennington to illustrate.

A MASK FOR MOLLY is designed to spark conversations about the pandemic that leave kids feeling safe, equipped… and maybe craving a slice of cherry chip cake.

The book follows five-year-old Eve on her journey from being initially confused about “curve slide pickup” (curb-side pickup) and “quarter teen” (quarantine) to being a mask-wearing superhero and celebrating her grandma, whom she affectionately calls “G”, at a safe and socially distanced birthday party.

Thanks to the adults in Eve’s life empowering her with knowledge, and the super cute matching masks G sends Eve and her rag doll Molly, Eve understands that with the right precautions, this isn’t a “bad guy” she needs to be afraid of.

To make the book even more fun for kids, Ostrander partnered with another local student who makes face masks to sell alongside her book; just like Eve and Molly in the book, the masks are clad with cherries.

You can get A Mask For Molly at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/133OZSCJaLB82xAKyLf_UvsaBoJDDpl27wrgnPdr52OI/viewform?edit_requested=true.

You can also scan this QR code to order A Mask For Molly at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Ph3wDu9q2Cya7P1VVJog3S_F3QfZIjOw/view.

