Advertisement

Local educator and student create children’s book on COVID-19

Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - Pam Ostrander, a Williamston educator and debut author, recently partnered with a former student, 14- year-old Williamston High School Freshman, Seth Pennington to illustrate.

A MASK FOR MOLLY is designed to spark conversations about the pandemic that leave kids feeling safe, equipped… and maybe craving a slice of cherry chip cake.

The book follows five-year-old Eve on her journey from being initially confused about “curve slide pickup” (curb-side pickup) and “quarter teen” (quarantine) to being a mask-wearing superhero and celebrating her grandma, whom she affectionately calls “G”, at a safe and socially distanced birthday party.

Thanks to the adults in Eve’s life empowering her with knowledge, and the super cute matching masks G sends Eve and her rag doll Molly, Eve understands that with the right precautions, this isn’t a “bad guy” she needs to be afraid of.

To make the book even more fun for kids, Ostrander partnered with another local student who makes face masks to sell alongside her book; just like Eve and Molly in the book, the masks are clad with cherries.

You can get A Mask For Molly at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/133OZSCJaLB82xAKyLf_UvsaBoJDDpl27wrgnPdr52OI/viewform?edit_requested=true.

You can also scan this QR code to order A Mask For Molly at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Ph3wDu9q2Cya7P1VVJog3S_F3QfZIjOw/view.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden has proposed at $15 per hour federal minimum wage
The impact of a $15 minimum wage in Mid-Michigan
Man dies after crashing through frozen lake on snowmobile
As the new strain of COVID begins to show its face in Michigan, the University of Michigan has...
Ingham County Health Department warns of inevitable cases of new COVID strain
Visitors to Ann Arbor retail sites urged to get virus test
Buddies Pub and Grill reacts to dining service restrictions, set to reopen Feb. 1

Latest News

How my school fights the virus
Children’s Book Provides Practical Tips for Returning to In-Person Learning
National Peanut Butter Day
Celebrating National Peanut Butter Day with Mitten Raised
517 Living on Studio 10
Fun things to do in Lansing this weekend
Buffington Real Estate group
How 2020 has changed what house buyers are looking for