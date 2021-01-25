Advertisement

Job losses from virus 4 times as bad as ’09 financial crisis

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA (AP) — Four times as many jobs were lost last year due to the coronavirus pandemic as during the worst part of the global financial crisis in 2009, a U.N. report said Monday.

The International Labor Organization estimated that the restrictions on businesses and public life destroyed 8.8% of all work hours around the world last year. That is equivalent to 255 million full-time jobs - quadruple the impact of the financial crisis over a decade ago.

“This has been the most severe crisis for the world of work since The Great Depression of the 1930s. Its impact is far greater than that of the global financial crisis of 2009,” said ILO Director-General Guy Ryder. The fallout was almost equally split between reduced work hours and “unprecedented” job losses, he said.

The United Nations agency noted that most people who lost work stopped looking for a job altogether, likely because of restrictions on businesses that hire in big numbers like restaurants, bars, stores, hotels and other services that depend on face-to-face interactions.

The drop in work translates to a loss of $3.7 trillion in income globally — what Ryder called an “extraordinary figure” — with women and young people taking the biggest hits.

The ILO report expects a bounce back in jobs in the second half of the year. But that depends on a reduction in coronavirus infections and the rollout of vaccines. Currently, infections are rising or remain stubbornly high in many countries and vaccine distribution is still slow overall.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden has proposed at $15 per hour federal minimum wage
The impact of a $15 minimum wage in Mid-Michigan
Man dies after crashing through frozen lake on snowmobile
As the new strain of COVID begins to show its face in Michigan, the University of Michigan has...
Ingham County Health Department warns of inevitable cases of new COVID strain
Buddies Pub and Grill reacts to dining service restrictions, set to reopen Feb. 1
Visitors to Ann Arbor retail sites urged to get virus test

Latest News

East Lansing High School (WILX)
ELPS meeting to review in-person learning plan
This image provided by Budweiser shows two health care workers getting vaccinated in an...
Budweiser joins Coke, Pepsi brands in sitting out Super Bowl
The Federal Trade Commission has been warning about "brushing" scams.
FTC: Beware of packages you didn’t order
The daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee, Sarah Sanders had been widely expected to run for...
Ex-Trump spokeswoman Sanders running for Arkansas governor