Jackson College and Wayne State University set to partner in new equity iniative

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson College is partnering with Wayne State University to place effort into Equity Transfer Initiative (ETI).

This Equity Transfer Initiative is led by the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) to improve transfer success. This is to help students who may face barriers when it comes to transferring from community colleges to universities.

Through this initiative, students can gain the support they deserve.

The two-year Equity Transfer Initiative awards up to $27,500 to partnerships to increase transfer and completion for underrepresented student populations, including African American, Hispanic, adult, and first-generation students.

“I’m delighted that Jackson College is one of 16 higher education partnerships chosen nationally to participate in this project. This forward-looking project is designed to enhance the academic completion of under-represented students and ensure their successful transfer to a baccalaureate-granting institution – in our case, Wayne State University,” said Dr. Daniel J. Phelan, president. “We are deeply grateful to Dr. Ahmad Ezzeddine from Wayne State for his leadership and partnership in this important work.”

