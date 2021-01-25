Jackson awarded $300,000 to assist companies with brownfield sites

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson County has been awarded $300,000 from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to help brownfield sites that have potential to be redeveloped.

Brownfields are plots of land which are either unusable or thought to be unusable in their current state. They have or may have a hazardous substance, pollutant, or contaminant that could prevent development. Under Michigan law, brownfields can also include properties that are blighted, functionally obsolete or owned by the Land Bank Authority.

The funding will go toward helping a businesses or communities conduct environmental assessments, asbestos surveys, development of cleanup plans including technical assistance and work to secure other financial resources for redevelopment. A portion of it will also go toward community outreach related to these activities.

The grant activity will be implemented and administered through the Jackson County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority (JCBRA), which is staffed and served by The Enterprise Group of Jackson, Inc. (EG).

Those who believe they have a project that would be a possible good fit for these grant funds may contact Alex Masten by emailing amasten@enterprisegroup.org or calling 517-262-4799.

