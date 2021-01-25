Advertisement

Jackson awarded $300,000 to assist companies with brownfield sites

Brownfields are plots of land which are either unusable or thought to be unusable in their current state.
(KY3)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson County has been awarded $300,000 from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to help brownfield sites that have potential to be redeveloped.

Brownfields are plots of land which are either unusable or thought to be unusable in their current state. They have or may have a hazardous substance, pollutant, or contaminant that could prevent development. Under Michigan law, brownfields can also include properties that are blighted, functionally obsolete or owned by the Land Bank Authority.

The funding will go toward helping a businesses or communities conduct environmental assessments, asbestos surveys, development of cleanup plans including technical assistance and work to secure other financial resources for redevelopment. A portion of it will also go toward community outreach related to these activities.

The grant activity will be implemented and administered through the Jackson County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority (JCBRA), which is staffed and served by The Enterprise Group of Jackson, Inc. (EG).

Those who believe they have a project that would be a possible good fit for these grant funds may contact Alex Masten by emailing amasten@enterprisegroup.org or calling 517-262-4799.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden has proposed at $15 per hour federal minimum wage
The impact of a $15 minimum wage in Mid-Michigan
Man dies after crashing through frozen lake on snowmobile
As the new strain of COVID begins to show its face in Michigan, the University of Michigan has...
Ingham County Health Department warns of inevitable cases of new COVID strain
Visitors to Ann Arbor retail sites urged to get virus test
Buddies Pub and Grill reacts to dining service restrictions, set to reopen Feb. 1

Latest News

Michigan records over 550,000 COVID-19 cases
Michigan begins One Fair Wage’s High Road Kitchens Program
The Protect Michigan Commission was created to help educate Michiganders on safe and effective...
Vail, Dobies among those appointed by Gov. Whitmer to the Protect Michigan Commission
East Lansing DDA launches TikTok challenge