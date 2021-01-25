Advertisement

Governor Whitmer on new leadership at MDHHS

Gordon tweeted about his resignation Friday afternoon.
By Kylie Khan
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After the sudden resignation of Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon on Friday, followed quickly that day by the announcement of his replacement, many are curious about what happened.

Although Governor Gretchen Whitmer did not offer much in the way of details at Monday’s press conference, she did address the topic.

“We are now fortunate that there is another incredibly qualified person at the department who is able to step into this leadership role,” Governor Whitmer said.

Elizabeth Hertel has been appointed to the position.

Gordon tweeted about his resignation Friday afternoon. Just minutes later, Governor Whitmer’s office sent out a release announcing Hertel as the new director.

During Monday’s press briefing, Governor Whitmer would not directly say whether or not she asked for Gordon’s resignation.

“Changes in administrations happen,” Governor Whitmer said. “I wish Robert Gordon the best. I truly do, and I am incredibly grateful for the hard work and the way that he showed up every single day for these last few years.”

