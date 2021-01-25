Gov. Whitmer: President Biden’s repeal of transgender military ban is “right thing to do”

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Monday following President Biden’s repeal of the transgender military ban, Governor Whitmer released this statement:

“I believe every qualified American who wants to step up and serve their country should be able to do so without fear of discrimination. Sexual orientation and gender identity should never prevent anyone from military service. From day one in office, I have been committed to ensuring protections for the LGBTQ+ community, and I am proud to support the president’s swift action today. The transgender military ban issued under the former administration went against everything America represents: diversity, acceptance, and inclusion. I am grateful for the president’s leadership during this time, and I am committed to working closely with him to protect Michiganders from discrimination.”

