GM and Potter Park Zoo get into some monkey business for a good cause

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A colony of spider monkeys, an endangered Amur tiger, and a family of North American river otters are delighting in a new set of toys and enrichment objects thanks to General Motors and the Flint Metal Center.

The Flint Metal Center, which produces sheet metal stampings for the HD Chevrolet, GMC Sierra Crew, and Regular Cab trucks, donated 1,500 feet of used facility fire hoses to the Potter Park Zoo. The zoo repurposes the donated hoses as toys, puzzles, and other enrichment items for the animals for the more than 500 animals in its care.

Monica Walker, GM environmental engineer at Flint Metal Center, said the National Fire Protection Association requires fire hoses be replaced every five years, so long as the hoses have not been flushed with water.

“I recently found a flier from our first donation to the zoo, and I realized that it had been exactly five years since then,” Walker said. “It was time for new hoses and another delivery.”

The donation was part of an ongoing relationship between the plant and the zoo. In November 2015, Flint Metal Center millwright Neil MacFadden, who has since retired, had a conversation with his daughter, Annie Marcum, about the need for fire hoses to create enrichment items for animals at the Potter Park Zoo, where she worked. Their conversation sparked the partnership that now provides multiple benefits for the animals as well as an ecological way to recycle plant materials.

The hoses are used in the exhibits throughout the zoo to create cognitive stimulating food toys for the otter tank and to build rope swings, vines, and puzzle feeders for the family of spider monkeys.

“The fire hose we get from Flint is the perfect size for us,” said Marcum, lead zookeeper of the zoo’s carnivore and primate area. “We often braid the fire hoses into different shapes and tuck food inside for the animals to pull out.”

Marcum emphasized the importance of enrichment items for the animals in her care.

“Enrichment is so vital because it gives animals a way to express natural behaviors and feel more satisfied with their environment,” Marcum said. “It also gets the animals up and moving and gives the zookeepers a way to educate guests about an exhibit.”

Flint Metal Center plans on continuing the partnership with the zoo to repurpose plant fire hoses after every five-year hose replacement, helping the facility eliminate a source of waste. Walker said employees consistently look for innovative ways to increase sustainability at the plant as GM moves toward a future with zero waste.

