FTC: Beware of packages you didn’t order

It is not illegal to send customers unordered merchandise.
The Federal Trade Commission has been warning about "brushing" scams.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 7:30 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Have you ever gotten a package you did not order? It could be part of a scam.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has been warning about “brushing” scams.

Third-party sellers on Amazon, eBay, and other online stores pay people to write fake, positive reviews for their products. In order to be able to post the reviews, these “brushers” trick the site into making it appear like a transaction took place, so they will use a fake account to place orders and send them to a random person. Sending an item, even a wrong or unwanted one, creates a tracking number. Once the package is delivered, it enables brushers to write a verified review.

An Amazon spokesperson said that the company analyzes more than 10 million reviews every week to try to keep fake ones from being published and that it provides details of its investigations to social media companies “so they can stop these bad actors from abusing their platforms.”

Brushing scams are not new but have become more prevalent recently. Last summer, all 50 states issued warnings after mysterious packages of seeds were being sent from China.

For more information on what to do if you receive unordered merchandise, visit the FTC Consumer Information page here.

