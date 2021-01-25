ELPS meeting to review in-person learning plan

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday East Lansing Public Schools will review an action plan to get students back in the classroom. The plan, which was recommended by Superintendent Dori Leyko, would offer in-person learning starting next month.

If the plan is approved:

pre-k to fifth grade students would be back in the classroom on Feb. 22.

Middle school and high school students would return on March 1.

Online learning will still be offered through the rest of the school year.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m. WILX will have the latest updates following the meeting on WILX.com and the WILX app.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.