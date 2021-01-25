Advertisement

ELPS meeting to review in-person learning plan

The plan would offer in-person learning starting next month.
East Lansing High School (WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday East Lansing Public Schools will review an action plan to get students back in the classroom. The plan, which was recommended by Superintendent Dori Leyko, would offer in-person learning starting next month.

If the plan is approved:

  • pre-k to fifth grade students would be back in the classroom on Feb. 22.
  • Middle school and high school students would return on March 1.
  • Online learning will still be offered through the rest of the school year.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m. WILX will have the latest updates following the meeting on WILX.com and the WILX app.

