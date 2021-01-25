Advertisement

East Lansing DDA launches TikTok challenge

(AP)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As part of the “Daytime. Nighttime. Anytime. Place Project,” the East Lansing Downtown Development Authority (DDA) has launched a TikTok Challenge to help promote downtown East Lansing businesses.

The TikTok Challenge consists of a choreographed dance and asks participants to record a video of themselves performing the dance in front of a downtown East Lansing business or landmark. In addition to the choreographed dance, participants must improvise and show off their dance moves at the end of the video.

”The DDA is extremely excited to use TikTok as a way to engage the community and promote downtown East Lansing businesses,” said Community Development and Engagement Manager Amy Schlusler-Schmitt. “We can’t wait to see the submitted videos and how participants express themselves through dance.”

Participants must upload their video to TikTok and use the hashtags “#downtownELTikTokChallenge” and “#placeproject” by Saturday, Feb. 13 for their video to be considered. The winner of the challenge will receive a $200 Downtown East Lansing eGift Card, courtesy of the DDA. Interested participants are reminded that they are required to wear a face mask over their mouth and nose in all public spaces in the DDA district, both inside businesses and in outdoor public spaces (sidewalks, streets, plazas, etc.).

The choreographed dance can be viewed on the downtown East Lansing TikTok page: https://www.tiktok.com/@downtownel?lang=en.

The dance was choreographed by MSU Assistant Professor of Musical Theatre and Choreography Brad Willcuts and performed by MSU student Jaylin Alexis Cole.

