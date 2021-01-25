DoorDash users pay more based on what city they are in

(WILX) - DoorDash is charging some of its customers more than others depending on what city they order in.

Late last year, some DoorDash users started getting hit with a suspicious new fee.

It turns out it was happening in cities where local governments placed limits on how much delivery platforms can charge restaurants. In order to try to recoup those losses, DoorDash added new fees in those cities.

Uber Eats has a similar fee in Portland, WA, and plans to add it to over a dozen markets in the next few weeks.

