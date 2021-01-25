Death toll in China mine explosion rises to 10
The survivors spent two weeks more than a third of a mile underground.
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 6:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WILX) - Nine workers have been found dead after a mine explosion in China, raising the death toll from the explosion to 10.
The explosion happened during construction on the gold mine two weeks ago which trapped 22 miners inside. 11 miners have been rescued so far and one miner is still missing.
The survivors spent two weeks more than a third of a mile underground.
Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.