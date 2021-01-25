Advertisement

Death toll in China mine explosion rises to 10

The survivors spent two weeks more than a third of a mile underground.
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers carry a miner who was trapped in a gold...
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers carry a miner who was trapped in a gold mine in Qixia City in east China's Shandong Province, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. Rescuers in China on Sunday lifted several trapped miners to the surface who were trapped for two weeks after an explosion in a northern gold mine, state media reported. (Luan Qincheng/Xinhua via AP)(Luan Qincheng | AP)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 25, 2021
(WILX) - Nine workers have been found dead after a mine explosion in China, raising the death toll from the explosion to 10.

The explosion happened during construction on the gold mine two weeks ago which trapped 22 miners inside. 11 miners have been rescued so far and one miner is still missing.



