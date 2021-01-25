Covid Wipes Out NHL Game

-UNDATED (AP) - The National Hockey League has postponed the Tampa Bay at Carolina game scheduled for Tuesday because of coronavirus concerns with the Hurricanes. It’s the fourth consecutive Carolina game that has been postponed, and the Lightning’s game in Raleigh on Thursday could also be in danger. Tuesday’s game has been moved to Feb. 22 as part of several changes to the schedule. The team had six players on the NHL’s COVID-19 unavailable list when it was last released Sunday.