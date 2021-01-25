Advertisement

Children’s Book Provides Practical Tips for Returning to In-Person Learning

Published: Jan. 25, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As in-person learning resumes throughout school districts, a new children’s book offers support to students, parents and educators for navigating the new normal.

The book, How My School Fights A Virus, has been published by IFF—a nationally recognized mission-driven lender that works with the early childhood education sector through various programs and initiatives, such as Learning Spaces, to understand, invest in and increase the availability of quality early childhood education options for families in DetroitThe free book aims to normalize the vital practices that minimize health risks so that care can continue in safe, inspiring learning spaces.

Written by IFF staff member Rick Raleigh with the help of his three children (ages 3-8) the picture book is an ode to the Motor City that combines CDC guidelines, the authentic experience of an active and actual childcare provider (LaShawn Bridges, from Blessed Beginnings Learning Center), and distinct Detroit cultural markers.

You can check out the free book and download it, here.

