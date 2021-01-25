Brock Fletcher says that the housing inventory is very low in the Lansing area

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Brock Fletcher and The Selling Team with Keller Williams Realty, stopped by Studio 10 to explain what is currently happening in the real estate market. As of last week, there were less than 500 homes for sale in the Lansing area. Brock explained that normally there are thousands of homes for sale this time of year. Find out what buyers and sellers should be doing right now to take advantage of the situation.

