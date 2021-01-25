Advertisement

Brock Fletcher says that the housing inventory is very low in the Lansing area

Find out what buyers and sellers should be doing right now in the real estate market
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Brock Fletcher and The Selling Team with Keller Williams Realty, stopped by Studio 10 to explain what is currently happening in the real estate market. As of last week, there were less than 500 homes for sale in the Lansing area. Brock explained that normally there are thousands of homes for sale this time of year. Find out what buyers and sellers should be doing right now to take advantage of the situation.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden has proposed at $15 per hour federal minimum wage
The impact of a $15 minimum wage in Mid-Michigan
Man dies after crashing through frozen lake on snowmobile
As the new strain of COVID begins to show its face in Michigan, the University of Michigan has...
Ingham County Health Department warns of inevitable cases of new COVID strain
Visitors to Ann Arbor retail sites urged to get virus test
Buddies Pub and Grill reacts to dining service restrictions, set to reopen Feb. 1

Latest News

mi lotto
Million dollar Mega Millions Winner in Novi, MI Kroger
How my school fights the virus
Children’s Book Provides Practical Tips for Returning to In-Person Learning
A Mask For Molly
Local educator and student create children’s book on COVID-19
National Peanut Butter Day
Celebrating National Peanut Butter Day with Mitten Raised