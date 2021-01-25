Advertisement

Big Ten Alters MSU’s Volleyball Schedule

(WOWT)
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten has adjusted Michigan State’s volleyball schedule for the week ahead. The Spartans were to have played Michigan in a home and home two game series. But Michigan’s entire athletic program has been paused for two weeks because of Covid concerns by the local health department. Instead, Michigan State will host Ohio State for a pair of matches next Sunday and Monday, both to begin at 4pm. MSU has a 0-2 record after opening with a pair of 3-0 losses this past week end at Minnesota.

