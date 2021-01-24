Advertisement

With COVID-19 variant positives, Michigan pauses athletics

University of Michigan Wolverines Logo
University of Michigan Wolverines Logo(AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - The entire University of Michigan athletic department is pausing after several positive tests for the new COVID-19 variant that transmits at a higher rate.

The state Department of Health and Human Services issued the mandate Saturday, with the school saying it follows the positive COVID-19 tests for several individuals linked to the athletic department. The entire department could be in quarantine for two weeks.

The 11th-ranked women’s basketball team was set to play at home against Purdue on Sunday. That was one of four athletic events the school had scheduled. The men’s tennis team was hosting a tournament while women’s tennis was in Atlanta. The men’s gymnastics event at Nebraska was also postponed.

The seventh-ranked men’s basketball team wasn’t supposed to play until Wednesday at Penn State.

“Canceling competitions is never something we want to do, but with so many unknowns about this variant of COVID-19, we must do everything we can to minimize the spread among student-athletes, coaches, staff, and to the student-athletes at other schools,” athletic director Warde Manuel said.

Michigan said it was worked diligently within state and Big Ten guidelines, but the state’s HHS department is mandating a more aggressive strategy for the new variant.

Michigan’s men’s basketball team leads the Big Ten and had four games scheduled in the next two weeks, including a big rivalry game against Michigan State on Feb. 6.

The women’s team currently has its highest AP ranking ever. Ohio State handed the Wolverines their first loss of the season Thursday despite 50 points by Michigan’s Naz Hillmon. The Wolverines were supposed to play six games between now and Feb. 7, including two against Michigan State.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buddies Pub and Grill reacts to dining service restrictions, set to reopen Feb. 1
President Joe Biden has proposed at $15 per hour federal minimum wage
The impact of a $15 minimum wage in Mid-Michigan
Mother dies, husband and 5 children hurt after buggy crash
A lucky Michigander has a billion reasons to celebrate.
Winning $1 billion Mega Millions ticket sold in Michigan
The shooting happened around 2 p.m. Saturday
Shooting at Lansing apartment complex off of South Waverly Rd.

Latest News

Visitors to Ann Arbor retail sites urged to get virus test
Vaccine shortage slows Michigan’s effort to end pandemic
File image
Washington Monument remains closed
Senator Bernie Sanders is selling this sweatshirt with the inauguration photo that became an...
Bernie Sanders turns inauguration meme into charity