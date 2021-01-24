WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) - The Washington Monument remains closed due to COVID-19.

The National Park Service announced Saturday the monument will close until further notice as a measure to protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19.

The monument closed on January 11 for security reasons surrounding the 59th Presidential Inauguration.

Outdoor memorials on the National Mall remain open.

Officials say the monument will reopen when public health conditions in Washington, D.C. are safe.