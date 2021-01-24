Advertisement

Visitors to Ann Arbor retail sites urged to get virus test

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Washtenaw County officials are urging residents who visited two retail sites in Ann Arbor to get tested for COVID-19 after cases of a more contagious virus variant were traced to those locations.

County health officials said Saturday that five cases of the coronavirus variant originally identified in Britain, and known as B.1.1.7, have been identified and additional tracing continues for other possible positive cases, The Detroit News reported.

“Brief, public exposures are not normally a COVID-19 exposure concern but the B.1.1.7. variant is more easily transmitted and could lead to more cases, hospitalizations and deaths,” the department said in a news release.

Officials said that as a precaution, residents should immediately get tested if they visited the Meijer store on Saline Road in Ann Arbor on Jan. 17 between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. or Briarwood Mall, located at 100 Briarwood Circle, from 1 p.m.-2 p.m., where the new variant was circulating.

“The possibility of additional spread of the variant is a concern,” said Dr. Juan Luis Marquez, medical director with Washtenaw County Health Department.

The B.1.1.7. variant is believed to be more contagious, but there has been no indication that it affects the clinical outcomes or disease severity compared to the coronavirus that has been circulating across the United States for months, the health department said.

