Advertisement

Trump’s virus adviser says some saw it as ‘hoax’

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Dr. Deborah Birx says when she was coordinator of President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force, she had to grapple with COVID-19 deniers in the White House and that someone gave the president “parallel” streams of data that conflicted with hers.

Defending her tenure, Birx told CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday that she was at times censored by the Trump administration but denied ever withholding information.

Birx said she would see Trump “presenting graphs that I never made” and that “someone out there or someone inside was creating a parallel set of data and graphics that were shown to the president.”

She added that in the White House, “There were people who definitely believed that this was a hoax.”

Birx did not identify the COVID-19 deniers and said she did not know who was presenting the parallel data to Trump, but said she realizes now that Trump coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas was providing some of it.

Birx said in December that she would retire but was willing to first help President Joe Biden’s team with its coronavirus response as needed. More than 25 million people have been infected with the coronavirus and at least 418,000 people have died in the U.S. since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buddies Pub and Grill reacts to dining service restrictions, set to reopen Feb. 1
President Joe Biden has proposed at $15 per hour federal minimum wage
The impact of a $15 minimum wage in Mid-Michigan
Mother dies, husband and 5 children hurt after buggy crash
A lucky Michigander has a billion reasons to celebrate.
Winning $1 billion Mega Millions ticket sold in Michigan
The shooting happened around 2 p.m. Saturday
Shooting at Lansing apartment complex off of South Waverly Rd.

Latest News

President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Growing number of GOP senators oppose impeachment trial
Visitors to Ann Arbor retail sites urged to get virus test
Vaccine shortage slows Michigan’s effort to end pandemic
University of Michigan Wolverines Logo
With COVID-19 variant positives, Michigan pauses athletics