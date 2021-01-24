Advertisement

SpaceX launches 143 satellites in record-setting mission

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (CNN) – SpaceX has launched a record number of satellites using a single rocket.

The company’s Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Sunday.

The rocket carried 143 satellite devices to space. That’s a record number of satellites ever deployed on a single mission, according to SpaceX.

The mission is part of SpaceX’s new rideshare business strategy: to make regularly scheduled launches carrying batches of small satellites, rather than single large payloads.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buddies Pub and Grill reacts to dining service restrictions, set to reopen Feb. 1
President Joe Biden has proposed at $15 per hour federal minimum wage
The impact of a $15 minimum wage in Mid-Michigan
Mother dies, husband and 5 children hurt after buggy crash
A lucky Michigander has a billion reasons to celebrate.
Winning $1 billion Mega Millions ticket sold in Michigan
The shooting happened around 2 p.m. Saturday
Shooting at Lansing apartment complex off of South Waverly Rd.

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021 file photo, registered nurse Merri Lynn Anderson puts on her...
2 in 5 Americans live where COVID-19 strains hospital ICUs
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020 file photo, registered nurse Lydia Mauney works in a COVID-19 unit...
US passes 25 million confirmed cases of COVID-19
People clash with police during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei...
Kremlin: US comments on protests support lawbreaking
FILE - This Oct. 30, 2020 file photo provided by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department shows...
Judge: Rittenhouse can’t associate with white supremacists